Gujarat: Newborn twins test positive for Covid-19 in Vadodara

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 130,268,227
    World
    Confirmed: 130,268,227
    Active: 22,453,866
    Recovered: 104,972,128
    Death: 2,842,233
  • USA 31,244,639
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,244,639
    Active: 6,923,637
    Recovered: 23,754,391
    Death: 566,611
  • Brazil 12,842,717
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,842,717
    Active: 1,278,059
    Recovered: 11,239,099
    Death: 325,559
  • India 12,303,131
    India
    Confirmed: 12,303,131
    Active: 614,664
    Recovered: 11,525,039
    Death: 163,428
  • Russia 4,563,056
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,563,056
    Active: 277,172
    Recovered: 4,186,251
    Death: 99,633
  • UK 4,350,266
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,350,266
    Active: 363,328
    Recovered: 3,860,174
    Death: 126,764
  • Italy 3,607,083
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,607,083
    Active: 563,479
    Recovered: 2,933,757
    Death: 109,847
  • Turkey 3,357,988
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,357,988
    Active: 291,232
    Recovered: 3,035,043
    Death: 31,713
  • Germany 2,854,137
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,854,137
    Active: 228,693
    Recovered: 2,548,200
    Death: 77,244
  • Pakistan 678,165
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 678,165
    Active: 56,347
    Recovered: 607,205
    Death: 14,613
  • China 90,226
    China
    Confirmed: 90,226
    Active: 188
    Recovered: 85,402
    Death: 4,636

Vadodara, 2/4:  In a sad piece of news a set of newborn twins have tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

According to Dr Sheel Iyer, Head, Department of Paediatrics, SSG Hospital, Vadodara, the newborns are currently stable and are being given supportive treatment in the hospital.

“The babies were brought back to the hospital after 15 days of being discharged with severe diarrhea and dehydration. We initially looked for all the normal causes of infections, but later when we got them tested for Covid-19 infection, and their reports came positive,” the doctor said on Thursday.

She also informed that both parents of the newborn had also tested positive for coronavirus infection and are being treated for it.

“Both their caregivers also tested positive for Covid-19. Now both babies are stable. We are giving supportive treatment for the babies,” Dr Iyer said.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
