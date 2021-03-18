England Opts to Field first in the 4th T20i, Ishan Kishan and Yuzi Chahal Misses Out!

-
World
121,943,116
WorldConfirmed: 121,943,116Active: 20,970,001Recovered: 98,278,156Death: 2,694,959
USA
30,295,501
USAConfirmed: 30,295,501Active: 7,297,017Recovered: 22,447,813Death: 550,671
Brazil
11,700,431
BrazilConfirmed: 11,700,431Active: 1,128,238Recovered: 10,287,057Death: 285,136
India
11,474,605
IndiaConfirmed: 11,474,605Active: 252,330Recovered: 11,063,025Death: 159,250
Russia
4,428,239
RussiaConfirmed: 4,428,239Active: 297,379Recovered: 4,037,036Death: 93,824
UK
4,274,579
UKConfirmed: 4,274,579Active: 580,477Recovered: 3,568,271Death: 125,831
Italy
3,281,810
ItalyConfirmed: 3,281,810Active: 539,008Recovered: 2,639,370Death: 103,432
Turkey
2,930,554
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,930,554Active: 148,835Recovered: 2,752,023Death: 29,696
Germany
2,610,769
GermanyConfirmed: 2,610,769Active: 152,492Recovered: 2,383,600Death: 74,677
Pakistan
615,810
PakistanConfirmed: 615,810Active: 24,592Recovered: 577,501Death: 13,717
China
90,072
ChinaConfirmed: 90,072Active: 169Recovered: 85,267Death: 4,636
Ahmedabad, 18/3: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field first in the 4th t20i against India. Young batsman Ishan Kishan is out due to an injury and Surya Kumar Yadav replaces him, Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal makes way for Rahul Chahar. England is playing the same side as the last game.
Indian team is 2-1 down in the 5 match t20i series. India will lose the series if they lose this one. It’s a do-and-die match for the team.