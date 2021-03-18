England Opts to Field first in the 4th T20i, Ishan Kishan and Yuzi Chahal Misses Out!

COVID-19 Updates World 121,943,116 World Confirmed: 121,943,116 Active: 20,970,001 Recovered: 98,278,156 Death: 2,694,959

USA 30,295,501 USA Confirmed: 30,295,501 Active: 7,297,017 Recovered: 22,447,813 Death: 550,671

Brazil 11,700,431 Brazil Confirmed: 11,700,431 Active: 1,128,238 Recovered: 10,287,057 Death: 285,136

India 11,474,605 India Confirmed: 11,474,605 Active: 252,330 Recovered: 11,063,025 Death: 159,250

Russia 4,428,239 Russia Confirmed: 4,428,239 Active: 297,379 Recovered: 4,037,036 Death: 93,824

UK 4,274,579 UK Confirmed: 4,274,579 Active: 580,477 Recovered: 3,568,271 Death: 125,831

Italy 3,281,810 Italy Confirmed: 3,281,810 Active: 539,008 Recovered: 2,639,370 Death: 103,432

Turkey 2,930,554 Turkey Confirmed: 2,930,554 Active: 148,835 Recovered: 2,752,023 Death: 29,696

Germany 2,610,769 Germany Confirmed: 2,610,769 Active: 152,492 Recovered: 2,383,600 Death: 74,677

Pakistan 615,810 Pakistan Confirmed: 615,810 Active: 24,592 Recovered: 577,501 Death: 13,717

China 90,072 China Confirmed: 90,072 Active: 169 Recovered: 85,267 Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 18/3: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field first in the 4th t20i against India. Young batsman Ishan Kishan is out due to an injury and Surya Kumar Yadav replaces him, Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal makes way for Rahul Chahar. England is playing the same side as the last game.

Indian team is 2-1 down in the 5 match t20i series. India will lose the series if they lose this one. It’s a do-and-die match for the team.