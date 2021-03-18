England Opts to Field first in the 4th T20i, Ishan Kishan and Yuzi Chahal Misses Out!

Ahmedabad, 18/3: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field first in the 4th t20i against India. Young batsman Ishan Kishan is out due to an injury and Surya Kumar Yadav replaces him, Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal makes way for Rahul Chahar. England is playing the same side as the last game.

Indian team is 2-1 down in the 5 match t20i series. India will lose the series if they lose this one. It’s a do-and-die match for the team.

 

