Facebook girlfriend blackmails teacher in Odisha after virtual relationship

Bhubaneswar, April 27: A Bhubaneswar-based private school teacher has lodged police complaint against a woman with whom he had developed friendship on social media platform Facefook for black mailing him.
According to the complainant, he had accepted a friend request from a woman on Facebook recently who developed intimacy with him within a short span of time.
Both of them were indulged in romantic chatting and virtual relationship.
However, the woman had something else in her mind. She started blackmailing the teacher after obtaining his nude pictures and videos of their virtual relationship.
She demanded Rs 30,000 to delete his nude photos and videos. Having no option left, the teacher gave him the said money in three installments.
However, she again demanded money after getting Rs 30,000. Being harassed by the woman, the teacher has filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell of Odisha police.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
