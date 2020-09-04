Facebook restricts forwarding on Messenger, limits it to 5 people

Now you can forward the messages to only 5 peoples on messenger after Facebook limits the number of forwarded messages. This is in line with forwarding restrictions on WhatsApp.

According to Facebook, this will curb the spread of misinformation. In a post, Facebook said,” Facebook said, “As a part of our ongoing efforts to provide people with a safer, more private messaging experience, today we are introducing a forwarding limit on Messenger, so messages can only be forwarded to five people or groups at a time. Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real-world harm.”