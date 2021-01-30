କଟକରେ ପୁଣି ନକଲି ଘିଅ କାରଖାନା ଠାବ

-
WorldConfirmed: 102,641,877Active: 26,078,860Recovered: 74,346,433Death: 2,216,584
USAConfirmed: 26,512,193Active: 9,865,162Recovered: 16,199,572Death: 447,459
IndiaConfirmed: 10,734,026Active: 170,682Recovered: 10,409,160Death: 154,184
BrazilConfirmed: 9,119,477Active: 936,059Recovered: 7,960,643Death: 222,775
RussiaConfirmed: 3,813,048Active: 485,401Recovered: 3,255,462Death: 72,185
UKConfirmed: 3,772,813Active: 1,994,506Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 104,371
ItalyConfirmed: 2,529,070Active: 467,824Recovered: 1,973,388Death: 87,858
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,464,030Active: 89,985Recovered: 2,348,309Death: 25,736
GermanyConfirmed: 2,207,393Active: 251,441Recovered: 1,898,900Death: 57,052
PakistanConfirmed: 543,214Active: 33,439Recovered: 498,152Death: 11,623
ChinaConfirmed: 89,430Active: 1,711Recovered: 83,083Death: 4,636
କଟକ, ୩୦ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଟକ ନକଲି ଘିଅର ଭୂସ୍ୱର୍ଗ ପାଲଟିଛି । କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କଟକର ଏକାଧିକ ସ୍ଥାନରୁ ନକଲି ଘିଅ କାରଖାନା ଠାବ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଆଜି ପୁଣି ମର୍କତନଗର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏକ ଘିଅ କାରଖାନା ଉପରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
କଟକର ସିଡିଏ ସେକ୍ଟର-୯ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏହି ନକଲି ଘିଅ କାରଖାନାକୁ ଠାବ କରିଛି ମର୍କତନଗର ପୋଲିସ । ତେବେ ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ପୋଲିସ କାରଖାନା ମାଲିକକୁ ଅଟକ ରଖିବା ସହ ପଚରାଉଚରା ଚଳାଇଛି । ଏଥିସହ ପୋଲିସ କାରଖାନା ପରିସରରୁ ୨୭ ଟିଣ ନକଲି ଘିଅ ଜବତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ବାରମ୍ବାର କଟକରୁ ନକଲି ଘିଅ କାରଖାନା ଠାବ ପୋଲିସର ନିଦ ହଜାଇ ଦେଇଛି ।