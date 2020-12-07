Fakir Mohan University gets new Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo takes Charge

-
WorldConfirmed: 67,493,598Active: 19,260,632Recovered: 46,689,337Death: 1,543,629
USAConfirmed: 15,159,529Active: 6,015,030Recovered: 8,855,593Death: 288,906
IndiaConfirmed: 9,678,600Active: 398,047Recovered: 9,139,933Death: 140,620
BrazilConfirmed: 6,603,540Active: 650,396Recovered: 5,776,182Death: 176,962
RussiaConfirmed: 2,488,912Active: 488,727Recovered: 1,956,588Death: 43,597
ItalyConfirmed: 1,728,878Active: 755,306Recovered: 913,494Death: 60,078
UKConfirmed: 1,723,242Active: 1,661,997Recovered: N/ADeath: 61,245
GermanyConfirmed: 1,185,093Active: 302,627Recovered: 863,300Death: 19,166
TurkeyConfirmed: 828,295Active: 382,142Recovered: 431,253Death: 14,900
PakistanConfirmed: 420,294Active: 55,354Recovered: 356,542Death: 8,398
ChinaConfirmed: 86,634Active: 281Recovered: 81,719Death: 4,634
Balasore, 7/12: Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of the Cluster Innovation Centre and Professor of Botany, University of Delhi took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University today.
Prof. Sahoo addressed both teaching and non-teaching staff at the university and urged them to join hands and work together for the betterment of University. He said to see the glass as half full so that the positive contribution from each section of the University can be regulated and appreciated.
A new ginger species and an orchid variety have been named after Professor Sahoo.