Fakir Mohan University gets new Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo takes Charge

FeaturedEducationOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 67,493,598
    World
    Confirmed: 67,493,598
    Active: 19,260,632
    Recovered: 46,689,337
    Death: 1,543,629
  • USA 15,159,529
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,159,529
    Active: 6,015,030
    Recovered: 8,855,593
    Death: 288,906
  • India 9,678,600
    India
    Confirmed: 9,678,600
    Active: 398,047
    Recovered: 9,139,933
    Death: 140,620
  • Brazil 6,603,540
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,603,540
    Active: 650,396
    Recovered: 5,776,182
    Death: 176,962
  • Russia 2,488,912
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,488,912
    Active: 488,727
    Recovered: 1,956,588
    Death: 43,597
  • Italy 1,728,878
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,728,878
    Active: 755,306
    Recovered: 913,494
    Death: 60,078
  • UK 1,723,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,723,242
    Active: 1,661,997
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 61,245
  • Germany 1,185,093
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,185,093
    Active: 302,627
    Recovered: 863,300
    Death: 19,166
  • Turkey 828,295
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 828,295
    Active: 382,142
    Recovered: 431,253
    Death: 14,900
  • Pakistan 420,294
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 420,294
    Active: 55,354
    Recovered: 356,542
    Death: 8,398
  • China 86,634
    China
    Confirmed: 86,634
    Active: 281
    Recovered: 81,719
    Death: 4,634

Balasore, 7/12:  Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of the Cluster Innovation Centre and Professor of Botany, University of Delhi took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University today.

Prof. Sahoo addressed both teaching and non-teaching staff at the university and urged them to join hands and work together for the betterment of University. He said to see the glass as half full so that the positive contribution from each section of the University can be regulated and appreciated.

A new ginger species and an orchid variety have been named after Professor Sahoo.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.