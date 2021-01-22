ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଭଜନ ଗାୟକ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଚଞ୍ଚଲଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

-
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨୨ ।୧: ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଭଜନ ଗାୟକ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଚଞ୍ଚଲଙ୍କର ପରଲୋକ ଘଟିଛି । ଭଜନ ଗାଇ ନିଜର ଏକ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିଲେ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର । ‘ଚଲୋ ବୁଲାୱା ଆୟା ହୈ’ କିମ୍ବା ‘ଓ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ କେ ରାଜ ମେରି ମେୟା କୋ ଲେକେ ଆଜା’ ଗୀତ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଭିନ୍ନ ପରିଚୟ ଦେଇଥିଲା । ମୃତ୍ୟୁବେଳଙ୍କୁ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଚଞ୍ଚଲଙ୍କୁ ୮୦ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସ ହୋଇଥିଲା । କିଛି ମାସ ହେଲା ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ଦ୍ୱିପହର ପାଖାପାଖି ୧୨.୧୫ ସମୟରେ ଶେଷ ନିଶ୍ୱାସ ତ୍ୟାଗ କରିଥିଲେ । ସେ ଅନେକ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଭଜନ ସହିତ ହିନ୍ଦୀ ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ଗୀତ ଗାଇଛନ୍ତି ।