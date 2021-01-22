Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health Condition Worsens, Daughter Misa Bharti reaches Hospital

COVID-19 Updates World 98,191,993 World Confirmed: 98,191,993 Active: 25,490,452 Recovered: 70,598,712 Death: 2,102,829

USA 25,196,086 USA Confirmed: 25,196,086 Active: 9,674,810 Recovered: 15,100,991 Death: 420,285

India 10,626,200 India Confirmed: 10,626,200 Active: 189,425 Recovered: 10,283,708 Death: 153,067

Brazil 8,699,814 Brazil Confirmed: 8,699,814 Active: 904,845 Recovered: 7,580,741 Death: 214,228

Russia 3,677,352 Russia Confirmed: 3,677,352 Active: 527,404 Recovered: 3,081,536 Death: 68,412

UK 3,543,646 UK Confirmed: 3,543,646 Active: 1,862,359 Recovered: 1,586,707 Death: 94,580

Italy 2,428,221 Italy Confirmed: 2,428,221 Active: 516,568 Recovered: 1,827,451 Death: 84,202

Turkey 2,412,505 Turkey Confirmed: 2,412,505 Active: 97,833 Recovered: 2,290,032 Death: 24,640

Germany 2,110,297 Germany Confirmed: 2,110,297 Active: 278,868 Recovered: 1,780,200 Death: 51,229

Pakistan 528,891 Pakistan Confirmed: 528,891 Active: 34,916 Recovered: 482,771 Death: 11,204

China 88,804 China Confirmed: 88,804 Active: 1,674 Recovered: 82,495 Death: 4,635

Ranchi, 22/1: The former Bihar Chief Minister and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) head, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health condition has worsened. Lalu Yadav has been admitted to the RIMS Hospital in Ranchi. His health suddenly worsened on Thursday evening. He is suffering from several ailments for a long time.

Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharati has reached the RIMS hospital. His younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, and his wife Rabri Devi will be reaching Ranchi shortly in a chartered flight from Patna.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. There’s an infection in his lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We have consulted with the HOD of the lungs department of AIIMS. His rapid antigen test for Covid-19 is negative. RT-PCR report will come tomorrow,” Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Director, RIMS was quoted as saying news agency ANI.