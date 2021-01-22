Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health Condition Worsens, Daughter Misa Bharti reaches Hospital

-
Ranchi, 22/1: The former Bihar Chief Minister and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) head, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health condition has worsened. Lalu Yadav has been admitted to the RIMS Hospital in Ranchi. His health suddenly worsened on Thursday evening. He is suffering from several ailments for a long time.
Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharati has reached the RIMS hospital. His younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, and his wife Rabri Devi will be reaching Ranchi shortly in a chartered flight from Patna.
“Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. There’s an infection in his lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We have consulted with the HOD of the lungs department of AIIMS. His rapid antigen test for Covid-19 is negative. RT-PCR report will come tomorrow,” Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Director, RIMS was quoted as saying news agency ANI.