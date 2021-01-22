ବିଜେପି ରାଲିକୁ ନେଇ କ’ଣ କହିଲା କଂଗ୍ରେସ ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୨ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ରାତିସାରା ବିଜେପି ନେତା ଥାନାରେ ଧାରଣା ଦେବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛି କଂଗ୍ରେସ । ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ବିଧାୟକ ଦଳ ନେତା ନରସିଂହ ମିଶ୍ର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ବିଜେପି ସରକାର ଅଛି, ଆଇନ ଅନୁସାରେ ଧାନ କିଣିବାର କ୍ଷମତା ଅଛି । ସେମାନେ ଥାନାରେ ଧାରଣାରେ ବସିଲେ କ’ଣ ହେବ । ସିଏମ ଓ ପିଏମ କଣ ଦାବି ପୂରଣ ପାଇଁ ଥାନାରେ ଧାରଣା ଦିଅନ୍ତି ।’ ଏହା କେବଳ ହୀନ ରାଜନୀତି, ଏହା ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ରରେ କି ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ବୋଲି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ନରସିଂହ ମିଶ୍ର କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

