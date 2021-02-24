ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଗାୟକ ସରଦୂଲ ସିକନ୍ଦର ଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

ପଞ୍ଜାଵ ,୨୪ ।୨ :ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣାକ୍ରମେ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ପଞ୍ଜାବୀ ଗାୟକ ସରଦୂଲ ସିକନ୍ଦରଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ଘଟିଛି। ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ୬୦ ବର୍ଷ ହୋଇଥିଲା କିଡନୀ ସମସ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଗତ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ମୋହାଲି ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା। ସେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କରୋନା ଭାଇରସ ର ଶିକାର ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ସେ ପଞ୍ଜାବୀ ସଂଗୀତ ଦୁନିଆର ଏକ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଗାୟକ ଥିଲେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମରିନ୍ଦର ସିଂହଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ କଳାକାର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ସେ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡ଼ିଆ ରେ ନିଜର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି।

