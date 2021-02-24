ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଗାୟକ ସରଦୂଲ ସିକନ୍ଦର ଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

ପଞ୍ଜାଵ ,୨୪ ।୨ :ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣାକ୍ରମେ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ପଞ୍ଜାବୀ ଗାୟକ ସରଦୂଲ ସିକନ୍ଦରଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ଘଟିଛି। ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ୬୦ ବର୍ଷ ହୋଇଥିଲା କିଡନୀ ସମସ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଗତ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ମୋହାଲି ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା। ସେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କରୋନା ଭାଇରସ ର ଶିକାର ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ସେ ପଞ୍ଜାବୀ ସଂଗୀତ ଦୁନିଆର ଏକ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଗାୟକ ଥିଲେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମରିନ୍ଦର ସିଂହଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ କଳାକାର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ସେ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡ଼ିଆ ରେ ନିଜର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି।

Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/PDaELYIPbZ

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2021