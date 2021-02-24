Now You can get your PAN Card in 10 minutes, Know the details

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Permanent Account Number (PAN)  card is an important document. Without it, there are many works that stop. Then whether it is to file an income tax return or deposit more than Rs 50,000 in the bank. That is why nowadays it is necessary for everyone to have a PAN card. But due to the coronavirus epidemic, people are not able to go out of home and get a PAN card made. If you do not have a PAN card and you want to get a new PAN card, then we tell you how you can get a PAN card sitting at home.

It is quite easy to apply for PAN online. Through this, your PAN card is available in minutes. This card is also called e-PAN. Which you can download immediately after applying.

Know the process

Visit https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home on the website of the Income Tax  Department.
>> Click on the Instant PAN through the Aadhaar New link there.
>> Then two options will open – first Get New PAN
>> Second – Check Status / Download PAN
>> Now Aadhaar number will have to be given, after this, OTP will come on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
>> OTP will verify Aadhaar’s information.
>> After this, E PAN will be issued immediately and customers will be able to download their e-PAN.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
