Axar Patel Magic , England all out for 112

Ahmedabad, 24/2: Local lad Axar Patel waved his magic and bamboozled England batsman with his wristy spin. The visitors initially won the toss and opted to bat. India’s bowling department blitzed past England’s batting order, with Axar Patel taking six wickets.

For England opener, Zak Crawley scored a brilliant half-century under a difficult situation. Ishant Sharma who played his 100th claimed the wicket of Dom Sibley.

The series is finely poised with 1-1 . India needs to win a test and remain unbeaten in other to enter into to the finals of the ICC test world championship.