ଧାନ କିଣିବାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା: ୨ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ, ଜଣେ ବହିଷ୍କୃତ

-
World
112,774,854
WorldConfirmed: 112,774,854Active: 21,946,793Recovered: 88,328,950Death: 2,499,111
-
USA
28,898,751
USAConfirmed: 28,898,751Active: 9,171,193Recovered: 19,212,524Death: 515,034
-
India
11,033,643
IndiaConfirmed: 11,033,643Active: 146,685Recovered: 10,730,340Death: 156,618
-
Brazil
10,260,621
BrazilConfirmed: 10,260,621Active: 796,811Recovered: 9,215,164Death: 248,646
-
Russia
4,200,902
RussiaConfirmed: 4,200,902Active: 364,910Recovered: 3,751,562Death: 84,430
-
UK
4,134,639
UKConfirmed: 4,134,639Active: 1,406,335Recovered: 2,606,999Death: 121,305
-
Italy
2,832,162
ItalyConfirmed: 2,832,162Active: 387,948Recovered: 2,347,866Death: 96,348
-
Turkey
2,655,633
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,655,633Active: 92,424Recovered: 2,534,996Death: 28,213
-
Germany
2,408,591
GermanyConfirmed: 2,408,591Active: 121,550Recovered: 2,217,700Death: 69,341
-
Pakistan
574,580
PakistanConfirmed: 574,580Active: 23,665Recovered: 538,207Death: 12,708
-
China
89,864
ChinaConfirmed: 89,864Active: 370Recovered: 84,858Death: 4,636
ବରଗଡ,୨୪ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଧାନ ସଂଗ୍ରହରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ବଡ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛି ପ୍ରଶାସନ । ଅନିୟମିତତା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ବରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଲଖମରା ପ୍ୟାକ୍ସର ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଅମୂଲ୍ୟ ବେହେରା ଓ କରାଣି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ସୁନାନୀ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସହ ଡାଟା ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ଅପରେଟରଙ୍କୁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରୁ ବହିଷ୍କୃତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅନିୟମିତତା ଓ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଗୁରୁତର ଅବହେଳା ପାଇଁ ଏପରି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ନିଆଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।