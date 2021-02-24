ଧାନ କିଣିବାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା: ୨ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ, ଜଣେ ବହିଷ୍କୃତ

ବରଗଡ,୨୪ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଧାନ ସଂଗ୍ରହରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ବଡ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛି ପ୍ରଶାସନ । ଅନିୟମିତତା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ବରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଲଖମରା ପ୍ୟାକ୍ସର ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଅମୂଲ୍ୟ ବେହେରା ଓ କରାଣି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ସୁନାନୀ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସହ ଡାଟା ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ଅପରେଟରଙ୍କୁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରୁ ବହିଷ୍କୃତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅନିୟମିତତା ଓ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଗୁରୁତର ଅବହେଳା ପାଇଁ ଏପରି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ନିଆଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

