Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur highway tomorrow

-
World
71,627,587
WorldConfirmed: 71,627,587Active: 20,200,423Recovered: 49,822,496Death: 1,604,668
-
USA
16,305,527
USAConfirmed: 16,305,527Active: 6,490,768Recovered: 9,511,911Death: 302,848
-
India
9,832,830
IndiaConfirmed: 9,832,830Active: 358,560Recovered: 9,331,521Death: 142,749
-
Brazil
6,836,313
BrazilConfirmed: 6,836,313Active: 701,115Recovered: 5,954,745Death: 180,453
-
Russia
2,625,848
RussiaConfirmed: 2,625,848Active: 493,437Recovered: 2,085,958Death: 46,453
-
UK
1,809,455
UKConfirmed: 1,809,455Active: 1,745,949Recovered: N/ADeath: 63,506
-
Italy
1,805,873
ItalyConfirmed: 1,805,873Active: 690,323Recovered: 1,052,163Death: 63,387
-
Turkey
1,780,673
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,780,673Active: 610,363Recovered: 1,154,333Death: 15,977
-
Germany
1,304,200
GermanyConfirmed: 1,304,200Active: 324,811Recovered: 957,500Death: 21,889
-
Pakistan
435,056
PakistanConfirmed: 435,056Active: 45,124Recovered: 381,208Death: 8,724
-
China
86,701
ChinaConfirmed: 86,701Active: 293Recovered: 81,774Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 12/12: Thousands of farmers from Rajasthan will take out a tractor rally to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Sunday, demonstrators protesting the center’s new agricultural laws said on Saturday, vowing to intensify their agitation despite a fresh appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and hold a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm, they said. Thousands of policemen were stationed near Delhi’s borders to stop them from blocking major highways and taking over more roads into the capital.