Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur highway tomorrow

New Delhi, 12/12: Thousands of farmers from Rajasthan will take out a tractor rally to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Sunday, demonstrators protesting the center’s new agricultural laws said on Saturday, vowing to intensify their agitation despite a fresh appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and hold a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm, they said. Thousands of policemen were stationed near Delhi’s borders to stop them from blocking major highways and taking over more roads into the capital.