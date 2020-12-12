Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur highway tomorrow

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 71,627,587
    World
    Confirmed: 71,627,587
    Active: 20,200,423
    Recovered: 49,822,496
    Death: 1,604,668
  • USA 16,305,527
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,305,527
    Active: 6,490,768
    Recovered: 9,511,911
    Death: 302,848
  • India 9,832,830
    India
    Confirmed: 9,832,830
    Active: 358,560
    Recovered: 9,331,521
    Death: 142,749
  • Brazil 6,836,313
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,836,313
    Active: 701,115
    Recovered: 5,954,745
    Death: 180,453
  • Russia 2,625,848
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,625,848
    Active: 493,437
    Recovered: 2,085,958
    Death: 46,453
  • UK 1,809,455
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,809,455
    Active: 1,745,949
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 63,506
  • Italy 1,805,873
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,805,873
    Active: 690,323
    Recovered: 1,052,163
    Death: 63,387
  • Turkey 1,780,673
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,780,673
    Active: 610,363
    Recovered: 1,154,333
    Death: 15,977
  • Germany 1,304,200
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,304,200
    Active: 324,811
    Recovered: 957,500
    Death: 21,889
  • Pakistan 435,056
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 435,056
    Active: 45,124
    Recovered: 381,208
    Death: 8,724
  • China 86,701
    China
    Confirmed: 86,701
    Active: 293
    Recovered: 81,774
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/12: Thousands of farmers from Rajasthan will take out a tractor rally to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Sunday, demonstrators protesting the center’s new agricultural laws said on Saturday, vowing to intensify their agitation despite a fresh appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and hold a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm, they said. Thousands of policemen were stationed near Delhi’s borders to stop them from blocking major highways and taking over more roads into the capital.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.