'Fight Against Corruption' Odisha CM in State Council Meeting

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 21/12: The Chief Minister Of Odisha Naveen Pattnaik has urged people to fight against corruption in the BJD State Council Meeting on Monday.

He said that his government believes in fighting against corruption, poverty, diseases, and natural disasters. He also stated that members of his party will provide their property list. All the civil servants will also do the same. From politicians to people working at the grassroots level, everyone’s property list will be sent to Lokayukta.

Naveen Patnaik’s statement comes after the corruption charges against his MLA Pradeep Panigrahi and IFS officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash Pathak.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
