Teachers of this State will not get Winter Vacation

Lucknow, 21/12: The Uttar Pradesh Government has cancelled the winter vacation of the primary teachers teaching in Government Schools. The UP Government has issued a notification which clarifies that the teachers will get winter holidays from 2021-22.
A notification in August had earlier stated “Winter and Summer vacation for primary school teachers in Uttar Pradesh”. The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Education Renuka Kumar. According to the official notification, the winter vacation starts from December 31 to January 14; whereas summer vacation will be from May 20 to June 15. The new academic session would commence on June 16, 2021.