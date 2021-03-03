Find out what Virat Kohli said after reaching 100 Million followers on Instagram!

COVID-19 Updates World 115,302,070 World Confirmed: 115,302,070 Active: 21,614,043 Recovered: 91,127,380 Death: 2,560,647

USA 29,370,705 USA Confirmed: 29,370,705 Active: 8,936,169 Recovered: 19,905,322 Death: 529,214

India 11,139,516 India Confirmed: 11,139,516 Active: 170,087 Recovered: 10,812,044 Death: 157,385

Brazil 10,647,845 Brazil Confirmed: 10,647,845 Active: 863,110 Recovered: 9,527,173 Death: 257,562

Russia 4,268,215 Russia Confirmed: 4,268,215 Active: 343,279 Recovered: 3,838,040 Death: 86,896

UK 4,188,400 UK Confirmed: 4,188,400 Active: 1,059,384 Recovered: 3,005,720 Death: 123,296

Italy 2,955,434 Italy Confirmed: 2,955,434 Active: 430,996 Recovered: 2,426,150 Death: 98,288

Turkey 2,723,316 Turkey Confirmed: 2,723,316 Active: 108,537 Recovered: 2,586,073 Death: 28,706

Germany 2,462,061 Germany Confirmed: 2,462,061 Active: 116,336 Recovered: 2,274,400 Death: 71,325

Pakistan 583,916 Pakistan Confirmed: 583,916 Active: 16,678 Recovered: 554,225 Death: 13,013

China 89,933 China Confirmed: 89,933 Active: 186 Recovered: 85,111 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/3: On Tuesday Indian Cricket Captain became the first cricketer to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Virat shared a video today and wrote, “You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love.”

Virat Kohli is the first Indian, first Asian, 1st cricketer, and only the 4th athlete after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar to hit the 100 million followers’ mark on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL8QKTDg586/?utm_source=ig_embed