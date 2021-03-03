Find out what Virat Kohli said after reaching 100 Million followers on Instagram!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 3/3: On Tuesday Indian Cricket Captain became the first cricketer to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Virat shared a video today and wrote, “You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love.”

Virat Kohli is the first Indian, first Asian, 1st cricketer, and only the 4th athlete after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar to hit the 100 million followers’ mark on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL8QKTDg586/?utm_source=ig_embed

 

