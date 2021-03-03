Find out what Virat Kohli said after reaching 100 Million followers on Instagram!

-
World
115,302,070
WorldConfirmed: 115,302,070Active: 21,614,043Recovered: 91,127,380Death: 2,560,647
-
USA
29,370,705
USAConfirmed: 29,370,705Active: 8,936,169Recovered: 19,905,322Death: 529,214
-
India
11,139,516
IndiaConfirmed: 11,139,516Active: 170,087Recovered: 10,812,044Death: 157,385
-
Brazil
10,647,845
BrazilConfirmed: 10,647,845Active: 863,110Recovered: 9,527,173Death: 257,562
-
Russia
4,268,215
RussiaConfirmed: 4,268,215Active: 343,279Recovered: 3,838,040Death: 86,896
-
UK
4,188,400
UKConfirmed: 4,188,400Active: 1,059,384Recovered: 3,005,720Death: 123,296
-
Italy
2,955,434
ItalyConfirmed: 2,955,434Active: 430,996Recovered: 2,426,150Death: 98,288
-
Turkey
2,723,316
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,723,316Active: 108,537Recovered: 2,586,073Death: 28,706
-
Germany
2,462,061
GermanyConfirmed: 2,462,061Active: 116,336Recovered: 2,274,400Death: 71,325
-
Pakistan
583,916
PakistanConfirmed: 583,916Active: 16,678Recovered: 554,225Death: 13,013
-
China
89,933
ChinaConfirmed: 89,933Active: 186Recovered: 85,111Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 3/3: On Tuesday Indian Cricket Captain became the first cricketer to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.
Virat shared a video today and wrote, “You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love.”
Virat Kohli is the first Indian, first Asian, 1st cricketer, and only the 4th athlete after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar to hit the 100 million followers’ mark on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CL8QKTDg586/?utm_source=ig_embed