FIR Lodged Against Vivek Oberoi for doing this. Find out More!

-
World
111,273,257
WorldConfirmed: 111,273,257Active: 22,629,381Recovered: 86,179,592Death: 2,464,284
-
USA
28,603,813
USAConfirmed: 28,603,813Active: 9,292,344Recovered: 18,803,723Death: 507,746
-
India
10,977,387
IndiaConfirmed: 10,977,387Active: 143,099Recovered: 10,678,048Death: 156,240
-
Brazil
10,081,693
BrazilConfirmed: 10,081,693Active: 807,579Recovered: 9,029,159Death: 244,955
-
Russia
4,139,031
RussiaConfirmed: 4,139,031Active: 376,686Recovered: 3,679,949Death: 82,396
-
UK
4,095,269
UKConfirmed: 4,095,269Active: 1,644,348Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,920
-
Italy
2,780,882
ItalyConfirmed: 2,780,882Active: 382,448Recovered: 2,303,199Death: 95,235
-
Turkey
2,624,019
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,624,019Active: 84,568Recovered: 2,511,548Death: 27,903
-
Germany
2,381,259
GermanyConfirmed: 2,381,259Active: 128,041Recovered: 2,185,100Death: 68,118
-
Pakistan
569,846
PakistanConfirmed: 569,846Active: 24,081Recovered: 533,202Death: 12,563
-
China
89,824
ChinaConfirmed: 89,824Active: 454Recovered: 84,734Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 20/2: An FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi for riding his bike without a helmet and mask. He shared a video on February 14 on his social media handles, where he was seen with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi riding his bike without a helmet and mask.
The post was captioned, , “What a start of this lovely valentine’s day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!”
https://t.co/lUzdbP55co
What a start of this lovely valentine's day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!
.
.
.@harleydavidson#WohAaGayi #HarleyDavidson #valentinespecial #loveforbikes #bikesofinstagram #loveandwheels#vroomValentine pic.twitter.com/THXrBllOVi
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 14, 2021
An offense was registered under Section 129/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Section 21, of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Measures 2020.
Earlier Vivek was fined for violating traffic rules after the video of the actor riding his bike started doing the rounds on social media.