FIR Lodged Against Vivek Oberoi for doing this. Find out More!

Mumbai, 20/2: An FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi for riding his bike without a helmet and mask. He shared a video on February 14 on his social media handles, where he was seen with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi riding his bike without a helmet and mask.

The post was captioned, , “What a start of this lovely valentine’s day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!”

An offense was registered under Section 129/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Section 21, of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Measures 2020.

Earlier Vivek was fined for violating traffic rules after the video of the actor riding his bike started doing the rounds on social media.