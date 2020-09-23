First American player to play in IPL , Know the details

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, in the 13th season of IPL 2020. The first American cricketer of the IPL can make a 29-year-old Ali Khan debut on behalf of KKR. Ali Khan has been included in the squad in place of England fast bowler Harry Gurney, who is scheduled to undergo surgery next month and is believed to be out of the field for about two months. Ali Khan may become the first American cricketer to play IPL.

Ali was born in Pakistan’s Punjab and his family settled in Ohio when he was 18 years old. Since then, Ali has been playing T20 tournaments in the US and around the world, such as the Caribbean Premier League, PSL, Global T20, and BPL.