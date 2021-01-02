Five Indian Cricketers Including Rohit Sharma Put into Isolation!

-
Sydney, 2/1: Five Indian Cricketers including Rohit Sharma are put into isolation as BCCI and Cricket Australia probe a possible breach of Bio-Bubble Protocol. The four other cricketers are Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini.
Eyebrows were raised after a video emerged of them eating indoors at a restaurant in Melbourne. The five Indian players, however, will be able to train “in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads,” said a Cricket Australia statement.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Australian board have also launched an investigation for a potential breach of the biosecurity protocols.
“The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols. “In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue,” the CA release added.
Yesterday a fan had shared a video on Twitter where the above 5 cricketers were having lunch in a Melbourne Restaurant. The fan also paid the bill for the cricketers as a sign of love towards them.