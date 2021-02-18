Five Indians including Bhim Army Chief feature in ‘TIME100 Next’ list of emerging leaders

-
WorldConfirmed: 110,540,408Active: 22,667,714Recovered: 85,429,534Death: 2,443,160
USAConfirmed: 28,454,533Active: 9,353,693Recovered: 18,598,285Death: 502,555
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
GermanyConfirmed: 2,364,438Active: 131,391Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,147
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 18/2: Chandra Shekhar Aazad, the Chief of Bhim Army and five other Indian Origin personalities were named in TIME magazine’s annual list of 100 “emerging leaders who are shaping the future”.
The 2021 TIME100 Next, released on Wednesday, is an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME100 franchise of the most influential people in the world and highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future, reported PTI.
“Everyone on this list is poised to make history. And in fact, many already have,” Dan Macsai, the editorial director of the Time 100 said.
Other India-origin personalities who have featured on the magazine’s list include Top lawyer Vijaya Gadde, UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak, Instacart founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta, doctor and Executive Director of nonprofit Get Us PPE Shikha Gupta, and founder of nonprofit Upsolve Rohan Pavuluri.