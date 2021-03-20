Flight Tickets Becomes More Expensive. Fares Hiked for the second time in 2 months!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 20/3: The common man in the country is struggling with inflation at the moment. The Petrol and LPG prices are touching sky-high. Amidst all this, the central government has given another blow to the public. The fares of domestic flights in the country were increased by 5 percent.

The information was shared by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri through his Twitter handle.

“There has been a continuous rise in the price of ATF so it has been decided to increase the lower fare band by 5% keeping the upper fare band unchanged. We may open the sector for 100% operations when daily passenger traffic crosses 3.5 lakhs on 3 occasions in a month,” he tweeted.

“Last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. Due to this, we have decided to retain the permissible limit to 80% of schedule,” he added.

Since December 1 last year, the prices of aircraft fuel have increased 5 times.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
