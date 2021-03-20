Flight Tickets Becomes More Expensive. Fares Hiked for the second time in 2 months!

-
World
122,990,805
-
USA
30,425,787
-
Brazil
11,877,009
-
India
11,555,284
-
Russia
4,447,570
-
UK
4,285,684
-
Italy
3,332,418
-
Turkey
2,971,633
-
Germany
2,645,186
-
Pakistan
623,135
-
China
90,087
New Delhi, 20/3: The common man in the country is struggling with inflation at the moment. The Petrol and LPG prices are touching sky-high. Amidst all this, the central government has given another blow to the public. The fares of domestic flights in the country were increased by 5 percent.
The information was shared by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri through his Twitter handle.
“There has been a continuous rise in the price of ATF so it has been decided to increase the lower fare band by 5% keeping the upper fare band unchanged. We may open the sector for 100% operations when daily passenger traffic crosses 3.5 lakhs on 3 occasions in a month,” he tweeted.
“Last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. Due to this, we have decided to retain the permissible limit to 80% of schedule,” he added.
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 19, 2021
Since December 1 last year, the prices of aircraft fuel have increased 5 times.