Why Did Whatsapp Stopped Working on Friday? Get the Answer Here!

World
WorldConfirmed: 122,994,860Active: 21,156,288Recovered: 99,123,345Death: 2,715,227
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,425,787Active: 7,261,358Recovered: 22,610,325Death: 554,104
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,877,009Active: 1,203,024Recovered: 10,383,460Death: 290,525
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,555,284Active: 288,358Recovered: 11,107,332Death: 159,594
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,447,570Active: 292,259Recovered: 4,060,652Death: 94,659
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,285,684Active: 538,165Recovered: 3,621,493Death: 126,026
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,332,418Active: 556,539Recovered: 2,671,638Death: 104,241
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,971,633Active: 153,012Recovered: 2,788,757Death: 29,864
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,645,186Active: 160,413Recovered: 2,409,700Death: 75,073
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 623,135Active: 29,576Recovered: 579,760Death: 13,799
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,087Active: 162Recovered: 85,289Death: 4,636
On March 19, Friday social media Apps WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook faced a major global outage that affected many users.
Over 1 lakh users reported issues with Instagram on online outage tracker DownDetector, and over 25,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp. Facebook messenger users also experienced issues.
Whatsapp tweeted that the outage remained for 45 minutes.
“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a statement.
Instagram tweeted: “Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we’re back now. The issue’s been fixed and we’re sorry for the trouble”.
Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram. “Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we’ll update you when we can,” Facebook’s gaming unit said in a tweet.