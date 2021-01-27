Food Items you must Avoid to achieve a Flat Stomach look. Find out Details!

-
World
101,043,732
WorldConfirmed: 101,043,732Active: 25,841,852Recovered: 73,028,106Death: 2,173,774
-
USA
26,037,621
USAConfirmed: 26,037,621Active: 9,830,749Recovered: 15,770,522Death: 436,350
-
India
10,690,279
IndiaConfirmed: 10,690,279Active: 177,223Recovered: 10,359,305Death: 153,751
-
Brazil
8,936,590
BrazilConfirmed: 8,936,590Active: 919,017Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 218,918
-
Russia
3,774,672
RussiaConfirmed: 3,774,672Active: 501,113Recovered: 3,202,483Death: 71,076
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,950,683Recovered: 1,662,484Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,442,350
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,442,350Active: 94,495Recovered: 2,322,511Death: 25,344
-
Germany
2,166,763
GermanyConfirmed: 2,166,763Active: 246,128Recovered: 1,866,000Death: 54,635
-
Pakistan
537,477
PakistanConfirmed: 537,477Active: 33,820Recovered: 492,207Death: 11,450
-
China
89,272
ChinaConfirmed: 89,272Active: 1,862Recovered: 82,774Death: 4,636
We sweat out for an hour in the gym, then we do cardio for another hour, but still we cant achieve our weight loss goals. This happens when we concentrate more on exercise and less on our diet.
Diet is equally important as exercise. Some food items we take do cause gas and bloating in our body. We must avoid such food items in order to be successful in our weight loss journey.
Here are few Food Items we must Avoid to Achieve a Flat Stomach:
1. Legumes
2. Yogurt
3. Grains
4. Watermelons
5. Onions
6. Dairy