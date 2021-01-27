SC Stays Bombay High Court’s order of Acquitting a man under Sexual Assault Charges

COVID-19 Updates World 100,996,751 World Confirmed: 100,996,751 Active: 25,817,092 Recovered: 73,008,278 Death: 2,171,381

USA 26,025,400 USA Confirmed: 26,025,400 Active: 9,820,344 Recovered: 15,769,146 Death: 435,910

India 10,690,279 India Confirmed: 10,690,279 Active: 177,223 Recovered: 10,359,305 Death: 153,751

Brazil 8,936,590 Brazil Confirmed: 8,936,590 Active: 919,017 Recovered: 7,798,655 Death: 218,918

Russia 3,774,672 Russia Confirmed: 3,774,672 Active: 501,113 Recovered: 3,202,483 Death: 71,076

UK 3,689,746 UK Confirmed: 3,689,746 Active: 1,927,100 Recovered: 1,662,484 Death: 100,162

Italy 2,485,956 Italy Confirmed: 2,485,956 Active: 482,417 Recovered: 1,917,117 Death: 86,422

Turkey 2,442,350 Turkey Confirmed: 2,442,350 Active: 94,495 Recovered: 2,322,511 Death: 25,344

Germany 2,166,763 Germany Confirmed: 2,166,763 Active: 246,128 Recovered: 1,866,000 Death: 54,635

Pakistan 537,477 Pakistan Confirmed: 537,477 Active: 33,820 Recovered: 492,207 Death: 11,450

China 89,272 China Confirmed: 89,272 Active: 1,862 Recovered: 82,774 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 27/1: The Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay High Court’s order of acquitting a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Bombay High Court on January 19 had said that, “groping a minor’s breast without “skin-to-skin contact” cannot be termed as sexual assault”. Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stayed the high court order after Attorney General KK Venugopal mentioned the matter.

The Supreme court also issued notice to Maharashtra government and permitted the Attorney General to file an appeal against the verdict of the Bombay High Court.

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had given the verdict on January 19 that groping a minor’s breast without “skin-to-skin contact” cannot be termed as sexual assault as defined under the POCSO Act.

It also acquitted the man who was charged under the POCSO act as he did not remove the minor’s clothes while groping her.