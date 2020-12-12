ଖଣି ମାଫିଆଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଆହତ

ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ୧୨ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କରଡ଼ାବଣି ବେଆଇନ ଖଣିରେ ବନ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆଜି ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ଖଣି ମାଫିଆଙ୍କ ପାଲଟା ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ଆହତ ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କୁ ବରପଦା ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ମାଫିଆମାନେ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ସର୍ଭିସ ବନ୍ଧୁକ ଛଡ଼ାଇ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ୫ ଜଣ ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଏକାଥରକେ ୨୫ ମାଫିଆ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ଏହି କାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

