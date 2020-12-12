PM backs the Farm Laws says farmers will get new market and tech access

COVID-19 Updates World 71,503,497 World Confirmed: 71,503,497 Active: 20,208,969 Recovered: 49,692,019 Death: 1,602,509

USA 16,295,714 USA Confirmed: 16,295,714 Active: 6,485,476 Recovered: 9,507,476 Death: 302,762

India 9,827,026 India Confirmed: 9,827,026 Active: 360,036 Recovered: 9,324,328 Death: 142,662

Brazil 6,836,313 Brazil Confirmed: 6,836,313 Active: 701,115 Recovered: 5,954,745 Death: 180,453

Russia 2,625,848 Russia Confirmed: 2,625,848 Active: 493,437 Recovered: 2,085,958 Death: 46,453

UK 1,809,455 UK Confirmed: 1,809,455 Active: 1,745,949 Recovered: N/A Death: 63,506

Italy 1,805,873 Italy Confirmed: 1,805,873 Active: 690,323 Recovered: 1,052,163 Death: 63,387

Turkey 1,780,673 Turkey Confirmed: 1,780,673 Active: 610,363 Recovered: 1,154,333 Death: 15,977

Germany 1,298,776 Germany Confirmed: 1,298,776 Active: 334,856 Recovered: 942,100 Death: 21,820

Pakistan 435,056 Pakistan Confirmed: 435,056 Active: 45,124 Recovered: 381,208 Death: 8,724

China 86,701 China Confirmed: 86,701 Active: 293 Recovered: 81,774 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/12: Amid the rising protest against the farm laws, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the new farm laws brought by the central government a few months ago will bring down the walls between agriculture and other sectors. PM Narendra Modi said the farm laws will help the farmers get new markets as, he reiterated, they would now have the option to sell their produce to mandis as well as the outside parties.

PM Narendra Modi said all the walls between the agriculture sector and associated sectors have now been removed as the “recent farm reforms will give farmers new markets, access to technology and help bring investments in agriculture that will benefit them.”

“We’d seen walls b/w agriculture sector and other associated sectors – be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. The cold storage infrastructure will be modernized. This will result in more investments in the agriculture sector. Farmers will be benefitted the most from it. The farmers have options to sell their crops in mandis as well as to outside parties,” PM Modi said.

Delivering the inaugural address at the FICCI’s 93rd annual general meeting and annual convention on Saturday via video-conferencing, PM Narendra Modi said, “In the match of 20-20 we saw a lot of things changing rapidly. But 2020 baffled everyone. The nation and the entire world saw a lot of ups and downs.”