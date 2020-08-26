Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for coronavirus

The number of Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day. Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi tested positive for Coronavirus.
He took to Twitter to announce the news. He tweeted,” “I have been tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days they should go for COVID test immediately,” Tarun Gogoi tweeted.
— Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) August 26, 2020