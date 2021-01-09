Former CM of Gujarat Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away

-
Ahmedabad, 9/1: Madhavsinh Solanki the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and Former External Affairs Minister has passed away on Saturday in his Gandhinagar Residence. He was 94 at the time of his death.
“The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extreme grief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place in the hearts of people by his actions and deeds,” Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, who is also a relative of Solanki, tweeted.
PM Modi has also said that Solanki will be remembered for his rich service to society.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”
“Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had,” PM Modi said.
Ex Congress President also expressed his condolences for Solanki. In a tweet, he wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, adding, “Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.”