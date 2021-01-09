Former CM of Gujarat Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 89,381,906
    World
    Confirmed: 89,381,906
    Active: 23,417,426
    Recovered: 64,041,978
    Death: 1,922,502
  • USA 22,456,902
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,456,902
    Active: 8,818,804
    Recovered: 13,259,949
    Death: 378,149
  • India 10,432,526
    India
    Confirmed: 10,432,526
    Active: 225,040
    Recovered: 10,056,651
    Death: 150,835
  • Brazil 8,015,920
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,015,920
    Active: 699,904
    Recovered: 7,114,474
    Death: 201,542
  • Russia 3,355,794
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,355,794
    Active: 563,754
    Recovered: 2,731,129
    Death: 60,911
  • UK 2,957,472
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,957,472
    Active: 1,512,818
    Recovered: 1,364,821
    Death: 79,833
  • Turkey 2,307,581
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,307,581
    Active: 102,986
    Recovered: 2,182,145
    Death: 22,450
  • Italy 2,237,890
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,237,890
    Active: 570,389
    Recovered: 1,589,590
    Death: 77,911
  • Germany 1,895,139
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,895,139
    Active: 342,938
    Recovered: 1,511,800
    Death: 40,401
  • Pakistan 499,517
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 499,517
    Active: 33,474
    Recovered: 455,445
    Death: 10,598
  • China 87,364
    China
    Confirmed: 87,364
    Active: 535
    Recovered: 82,195
    Death: 4,634

Ahmedabad, 9/1: Madhavsinh Solanki the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and Former External Affairs Minister has passed away on Saturday in his Gandhinagar Residence. He was 94 at the time of his death.

“The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extreme grief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place in the hearts of people by his actions and deeds,” Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, who is also a relative of Solanki, tweeted.

PM Modi has also said that Solanki will be remembered for his rich service to society.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

“Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had,” PM Modi said.

Ex Congress President also expressed his condolences for Solanki. In a tweet, he wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, adding, “Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.