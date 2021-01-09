Former CM of Gujarat Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away

COVID-19 Updates World 89,381,906 World Confirmed: 89,381,906 Active: 23,417,426 Recovered: 64,041,978 Death: 1,922,502

USA 22,456,902 USA Confirmed: 22,456,902 Active: 8,818,804 Recovered: 13,259,949 Death: 378,149

India 10,432,526 India Confirmed: 10,432,526 Active: 225,040 Recovered: 10,056,651 Death: 150,835

Brazil 8,015,920 Brazil Confirmed: 8,015,920 Active: 699,904 Recovered: 7,114,474 Death: 201,542

Russia 3,355,794 Russia Confirmed: 3,355,794 Active: 563,754 Recovered: 2,731,129 Death: 60,911

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,895,139 Germany Confirmed: 1,895,139 Active: 342,938 Recovered: 1,511,800 Death: 40,401

Pakistan 499,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 499,517 Active: 33,474 Recovered: 455,445 Death: 10,598

China 87,364 China Confirmed: 87,364 Active: 535 Recovered: 82,195 Death: 4,634

Ahmedabad, 9/1: Madhavsinh Solanki the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and Former External Affairs Minister has passed away on Saturday in his Gandhinagar Residence. He was 94 at the time of his death.

“The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extreme grief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place in the hearts of people by his actions and deeds,” Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, who is also a relative of Solanki, tweeted.

PM Modi has also said that Solanki will be remembered for his rich service to society.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

“Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had,” PM Modi said.

Ex Congress President also expressed his condolences for Solanki. In a tweet, he wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, adding, “Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.”