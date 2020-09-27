Former MP CM Uma Bharti Tests Positive for Covid-19

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day.many politicians have been tested positive for Coronavirus. According to reports, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharati tested positive for Coronavirus.

She took to Twitter to announce the news.She is in quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

