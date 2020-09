According to various media reports, star cricketer Suresh Raina has unfollowed Chennai SuperKings on twitter. Suresh Raina has been one of the faces of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

However, the rumour of Raina unfollowing CSK is proved to be false. Chennai SuperKings and Raina are following each other on twitter.