Former Mumbai cricketer Sachin Deshmukh has died due to Coronavirus. He breathed his last on Tuesday at Vedanta Hospital in Thane. He was 52 years old. According to his friends, he refused to be admitted to the hospital, while he had a fever for several days. After 9 days, it was found out that he had corona. Deshmukh was a brilliant cricketer. In his time, he got a place in Ranji Trophy for both Mumbai and Maharashtra. But he did not get a chance in playing XI.