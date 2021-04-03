Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das infected by the Coronavirus

-
WorldConfirmed: 130,844,897Active: 22,650,604Recovered: 105,343,268Death: 2,851,025
-
USAConfirmed: 31,314,625Active: 6,921,380Recovered: 23,825,635Death: 567,610
-
BrazilConfirmed: 12,912,379Active: 1,307,385Recovered: 11,276,628Death: 328,366
-
IndiaConfirmed: 12,392,260Active: 658,878Recovered: 11,569,241Death: 164,141
-
RussiaConfirmed: 4,563,056Active: 277,172Recovered: 4,186,251Death: 99,633
-
UKConfirmed: 4,353,668Active: 353,365Recovered: 3,873,487Death: 126,816
-
ItalyConfirmed: 3,629,000Active: 565,295Recovered: 2,953,377Death: 110,328
-
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,400,296Active: 308,942Recovered: 3,059,462Death: 31,892
-
GermanyConfirmed: 2,872,379Active: 234,558Recovered: 2,560,400Death: 77,421
-
PakistanConfirmed: 682,888Active: 58,500Recovered: 609,691Death: 14,697
-
ChinaConfirmed: 90,252Active: 203Recovered: 85,413Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 3/4 (Odisha Bhaskar): The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in Odisha. Many celebrities and politicians have been infected by the deadly virus.
In a major development, former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das has been infected by the deadly virus.He took to Twitter to share the news that he has been infected by the Coronavirus again.
He also requested everyone who came in contact with everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and get themselves tested.
His condition is stable now. Earlier, he faced breathlessness after being infected by the virus.
I have been tested Covid positive again. I request all who had come in close contact with me in last few days to follow covid guidelines and take appropriate precautionary measures.
— Bhakta Charan Das (@BHAKTACHARANDAS) April 2, 2021
After testing covid positive mild lungs infection was detected and felt breathlessness. Got hospitalised. Condition is stable now. Oxygen saturation level is 96%. @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @kcvenugopalmp @INCOdisha @INCBihar @INCManipur @INCMizoram @INCChhattisgarh
— Bhakta Charan Das (@BHAKTACHARANDAS) April 3, 2021