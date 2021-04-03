Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das infected by the Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar, 3/4 (Odisha Bhaskar): The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in Odisha. Many celebrities and politicians have been infected by the deadly virus.

In a major development, former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das has been infected by the deadly virus.He took to Twitter to share the news that he has been infected by the Coronavirus again.

He also requested everyone who came in contact with everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and get themselves tested.

His condition is stable now. Earlier, he faced breathlessness after being infected by the virus.

 

