Know today’s Gold Price! Check Prices in your city!

COVID-19 Updates World 130,844,897 World Confirmed: 130,844,897 Active: 22,650,604 Recovered: 105,343,268 Death: 2,851,025

USA 31,314,625 USA Confirmed: 31,314,625 Active: 6,921,380 Recovered: 23,825,635 Death: 567,610

Brazil 12,912,379 Brazil Confirmed: 12,912,379 Active: 1,307,385 Recovered: 11,276,628 Death: 328,366

India 12,392,260 India Confirmed: 12,392,260 Active: 658,878 Recovered: 11,569,241 Death: 164,141

Russia 4,563,056 Russia Confirmed: 4,563,056 Active: 277,172 Recovered: 4,186,251 Death: 99,633

UK 4,353,668 UK Confirmed: 4,353,668 Active: 353,365 Recovered: 3,873,487 Death: 126,816

Italy 3,629,000 Italy Confirmed: 3,629,000 Active: 565,295 Recovered: 2,953,377 Death: 110,328

Turkey 3,400,296 Turkey Confirmed: 3,400,296 Active: 308,942 Recovered: 3,059,462 Death: 31,892

Germany 2,872,379 Germany Confirmed: 2,872,379 Active: 234,558 Recovered: 2,560,400 Death: 77,421

Pakistan 682,888 Pakistan Confirmed: 682,888 Active: 58,500 Recovered: 609,691 Death: 14,697

China 90,252 China Confirmed: 90,252 Active: 203 Recovered: 85,413 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 3/4: Gold rates today have surged in all major cities in India including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The price of 22-carat gold today is Rs 43,910 per 10 gram or Rs 4,39,100 per 100 gram, while 24-carat gold price today is Rs 44,910 per 10 gram and Rs 4,49,100 per 100 gram. It is to be noted that gold price varies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow and other states due to taxes levied on the precious yellow metal by different state governments.

Gold Prices in Major Cities:

Delhi – Rs 44,410 per 10 gram

Mumbai – Rs 43,910 per 10 gram

Bengaluru – Rs 42,250 per 10 gram.

Kolkata – Rs 44,670 per 10 gram

Chennai – Rs 42,770 per 10 gram

Lucknow – Rs 44,410 per 10 gram