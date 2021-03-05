Four Congress leaders step down from the party just before the Polls

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Thiruvananthapuram: At least four congress leaders have either left or stepped down from their position in Kerala’s Wayanad leaving the party in deepwater. Rahul Gandhi is the MP from the area, and it is considered a Congress stronghold.

The reason behind their departure is said to be organizational disinterest and “groupism”.

Among those who have left the party or resigned from important positions are District Congress General Secretary PK Anil Kumar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Secretary MS Vishwanathan, former KPCC member KK Vishwanathan, and Mahila Congress leader Sujaya Venugopal.

Senior party leader K Sudhakaran, dispatched to defuse the situation, said, “There is a misconception that leaders in Wayanad are quitting en masse. As far as Congress is concerned, there is no problem. Two of our leaders joined the Left parties. But two CPI(M) leaders have joined the Congress as well.”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
