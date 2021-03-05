Four Congress leaders step down from the party just before the Polls

-
World
116,248,288
WorldConfirmed: 116,248,288Active: 21,752,807Recovered: 91,913,341Death: 2,582,140
-
USA
29,526,086
USAConfirmed: 29,526,086Active: 8,899,008Recovered: 20,093,442Death: 533,636
-
India
11,173,761
IndiaConfirmed: 11,173,761Active: 176,283Recovered: 10,839,894Death: 157,584
-
Brazil
10,796,506
BrazilConfirmed: 10,796,506Active: 898,298Recovered: 9,637,020Death: 261,188
-
Russia
4,290,135
RussiaConfirmed: 4,290,135Active: 332,455Recovered: 3,869,857Death: 87,823
-
UK
4,201,358
UKConfirmed: 4,201,358Active: 980,769Recovered: 3,096,564Death: 124,025
-
Italy
2,999,119
ItalyConfirmed: 2,999,119Active: 446,439Recovered: 2,453,706Death: 98,974
-
Turkey
2,746,158
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,746,158Active: 116,182Recovered: 2,601,137Death: 28,839
-
Germany
2,484,306
GermanyConfirmed: 2,484,306Active: 120,199Recovered: 2,292,100Death: 72,007
-
Pakistan
587,014
PakistanConfirmed: 587,014Active: 17,117Recovered: 556,769Death: 13,128
-
China
89,952
ChinaConfirmed: 89,952Active: 178Recovered: 85,138Death: 4,636
Thiruvananthapuram: At least four congress leaders have either left or stepped down from their position in Kerala’s Wayanad leaving the party in deepwater. Rahul Gandhi is the MP from the area, and it is considered a Congress stronghold.
The reason behind their departure is said to be organizational disinterest and “groupism”.
Among those who have left the party or resigned from important positions are District Congress General Secretary PK Anil Kumar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Secretary MS Vishwanathan, former KPCC member KK Vishwanathan, and Mahila Congress leader Sujaya Venugopal.