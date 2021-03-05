Rohit Sharma becomes the 1st Opener to score 1000 runs in the World Test Championship

Ahmedabad, 5/3: Indian Opener Rohit Sharma has become the first Opener in the world to score 1000 runs in the World Test Championship.

Rohit has also become the fastest Asian to 1000 runs in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). Ajinkya Rahane (1068 runs) is the only other Indian cricketer to score more than 1000 runs in the World Test Championship. Other batsmen in the list are Marnus Labuschagne (1675 runs), Steve Smith (1341), Joe Root (1630), and Ben Stokes (1301).

Rohit also became the fastest Asian opener to breach the 1000 run-mark in Test cricket in only 17 innings, surpassing Mayank Agarwal who got to the milestone in December 2020 in 19 innings.

Rohit is now ranked third in the all-time list of the fastest openers to reach 1000 runs, equaling former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith’s feat.