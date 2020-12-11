France Introduces new bill to counter ‘Islamic Extremism’

COVID-19 Updates World 70,847,981 World Confirmed: 70,847,981 Active: 19,967,324 Recovered: 49,289,394 Death: 1,591,263

New Delhi, 11/12: In a new bill introduced by the French Government to counter ‘Islamic Extremism’, it is mandatory for children to go to school from age of three. It will be compulsory for people of all religions and home-schooling could only be done under special cases.

President Emmanuel Macron says that this bill will be effective in rooting out the separatists who are weakening the nation and children will be provided with the right education from the beginning. It may be noted that since the Paris incident, Macron is taking tough steps against Islamic terrorism. Due to this, Muslim countries including Turkey and Pakistan have opened a front against him.

The bill states that mosques will be registered as places of worship so that they can be better identified. In addition, the judge will have the right to stop a person convicted of terrorism, discrimination, hatred, or violence from visiting the mosque. The bill also mentions the abolition of separate swimming pools for women and men. The bill has also made a provision to monitor foreign funding. After the law comes into force, full information about foreign funding over 10 thousand euros will have to be given provided. Provision has also been made in the proposed law to stop forced marriage. In addition, it has also been said that strict action will be taken against such doctors, giving women a certificate to be virgin. If found guilty, the doctor can also be imprisoned for one year. Interestingly, the French Government hasn’t mentioned ‘Islam’ or ‘Muslim’ in the bill, but certainly, it is targeted towards the Muslims of the country.

After the Parris incident in October, France is taking rapid steps in countering ‘Islamic Fundamentalism’ in the country. It will be interesting to see how the Islamic community and Islamic countries react to this bill.