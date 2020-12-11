Akash Pathak pleads innocent, denies forgery charges

-
World
70,847,981
-
USA
16,039,796
-
India
9,796,992
-
Brazil
6,783,543
-
Russia
2,597,711
-
UK
1,787,783
-
Italy
1,787,147
-
Turkey
1,748,567
-
Germany
1,270,432
-
Pakistan
432,327
-
China
86,688
Bhubaneswar, 11/12: Akash Pathak son of IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak has denied all the forgery charges against his name and has pleaded innocent in front of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) on Friday.
Pathak said, “I have not duped anyone and have proofs for the same,”. The father and the son were produced before the court by Commissionerate Police today. The Kharavel Nagar police also informed the court about new cases lodged against the duo. Meanwhile, Odisha Crime Branch (CB) has taken Akash Pathak on a five-day remand starting today as the SDJM Court allowed the former for the same.