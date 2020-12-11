ଦଳୀୟ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ପୁରନ୍ଦେଶ୍ୱରୀଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ର

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 70,833,807Active: 19,984,347Recovered: 49,258,445Death: 1,591,015
USA
USAConfirmed: 16,039,796Active: 6,409,239Recovered: 9,330,865Death: 299,692
India
IndiaConfirmed: 9,796,992Active: 363,936Recovered: 9,290,834Death: 142,222
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 6,783,543Active: 671,965Recovered: 5,931,777Death: 179,801
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,597,711Active: 491,978Recovered: 2,059,840Death: 45,893
UK
UKConfirmed: 1,787,783Active: 1,724,701Recovered: N/ADeath: 63,082
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,787,147Active: 696,527Recovered: 1,027,994Death: 62,626
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,748,567Active: 578,483Recovered: 1,154,333Death: 15,751
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,270,432Active: 327,099Recovered: 922,100Death: 21,233
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 432,327Active: 44,582Recovered: 379,092Death: 8,653
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,688Active: 292Recovered: 81,762Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟ ବିଜେପି ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଡି. ପୁରନ୍ଦେଶ୍ୱରୀ ଆଜି ଦଳୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ବୈଠକରେ ଯୋଗଦେବେ । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ସେ ଦଳୀୟ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ତ୍ର ଦେବେ । ତେବେ ଦଳକୁ ତୃଣମୂଳକ ସ୍ତରରେ ସୁଦୃଢ଼ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ୪ଟି ବୈଠକ ହେବାର ଯୋଜନା ରହିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସଭାପତି, ବିଧାୟକ, ସାଂସଦ, ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଓ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିବେ । ୩୬ ସାଙ୍ଗଠନିକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସଭାପତିଙ୍କ ସହ ରଣନୀତି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।