ଦଳୀୟ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ପୁରନ୍ଦେଶ୍ୱରୀଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟ ବିଜେପି ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଡି. ପୁରନ୍ଦେଶ୍ୱରୀ ଆଜି ଦଳୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ବୈଠକରେ ଯୋଗଦେବେ । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ସେ ଦଳୀୟ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ତ୍ର ଦେବେ । ତେବେ ଦଳକୁ ତୃଣମୂଳକ ସ୍ତରରେ ସୁଦୃଢ଼ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ୪ଟି ବୈଠକ ହେବାର ଯୋଜନା ରହିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସଭାପତି, ବିଧାୟକ, ସାଂସଦ, ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଓ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିବେ । ୩୬ ସାଙ୍ଗଠନିକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସଭାପତିଙ୍କ ସହ ରଣନୀତି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

