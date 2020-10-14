Free PVR movie tickets For Corona warriors

Due to increasing cases of Coronavirus, cinema halls were closed across the country months ago. At the same time, cinema halls are being opened from Thursday i.e. October 15. However, special precautions have to be taken by the cinema hall owners and the audience for this. At the same time, it has recently emerged that PVR Cinemas has made special preparations to welcome people from yesterday. These include making arrangements for the safety of certain people coming to the cinema hall with free ticket facilities. Even safe arrangements for food and drink have been implemented.

It is being told that as soon as the cinema hall opens, that is, tomorrow PVR will organize a free show for its employees and their families. The weekend will be named after the Corona Warriors. That means Corona Warriors will also be shown free show on weekends. At the same time, with the opening of the cinema house for the first time in the Corona period, strict security arrangements will be made. With these arrangements, the experience of the cinema house for the people will change drastically.