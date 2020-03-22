Full impact of the ‘Janata Curfew’ in Odisha: People on the path of vigilance and awareness

Bhubaneswar,22/3: The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus is engulfing the entire world. As there is no remedy, only caution and vigilance can prevent the disease. ‘Janata curfew’ is being observed on Sunday to prevent the spread of the virus and raise awareness. However, its full impact has been felt in Odisha.

Traffic was light at this time of night in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other parts of the state. No buses, taxis, domestic cars. Badambadi and Bermunda bus stands are deserted. However, the state government’s lockdown has also been affected.