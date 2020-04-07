G20 countries will suffer heavy losses due to Coronavirus

New Delhi.7/4: G-20 countries are expected to suffer heavy losses in the first six months due to the effects of the coronavirus. According to Moody’s Investors Service, the G-20 countries’ financial system is likely to suffer the most in the first six months of the 2020-21 financial year. These countries are among the most developed countries in the world. The report said that if the financial system of those countries is damaged, it will have a profound effect on the financial system around the world.

India is also among these countries. About two-thirds of the world’s population lives in these countries. The impact is expected to continue in the second quarter. Unemployment is on the rise in the United States and France, according to the report.