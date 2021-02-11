Gadwal Vijayalaxmi of TRS becomes New Mayor of of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad, 11/2: Gadwal Vijayalakshmi of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was elected the new mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) on Thursday. She defeated BJP’s candidate Radha Dheeraj Reddy.

M. Srilatha Reddy of TRS has been elected Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The GHMC elections were held in December 2020. The election was battled closely by TRS and BJP. Telangana Rashtra Samithi of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao bagged 56 divisions, while BJP secured 48 divisions. AIMIM managed to register victory in 44 divisions and Congress won in two divisions, in the 150-seat civic body.

