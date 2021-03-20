Gate 2021 Results Declared, Check Your Results Now!

-
Mumbai, 20/3: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result for Gate 2021. Around 17.82 percent of the candidates have qualified out of 7 lakh candidates, who appeared for the examination.
Candidates can check their results at the GATE exam portal, http://gate.iitb.ac.in.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) examination was conducted by IIT Bombay on 6, 7, 13, and 14 February in 2021. IIT Bombay has released the result three days before the scheduled date of March 22.
The score of GATE 2021 is valid for three years. Only candidates who qualify GATE 2021 will be able to download the scorecard.