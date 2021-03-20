World Happiness Report 2021: India Ranks 139 Out of 149 Countries, Pakistan Ranks at 105

-
New Delhi, 20/3: India has been ranked 139 out of 145 countries in the list of UN World Happiness Report 2021. In 2019, India was ranked 140th. The list which released on Friday, has Pakistan at rank 105. Finland has topped the list.
The World Happiness Report 2021, issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, focuses on the effects of Covid-19 and how people all over the world have fared.
It ranks the world’s 149 countries on “how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be”.
“Our aim was two-fold, first to focus on the effects of Covid-19 on the structure and quality of people’s lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic. In particular, we try to explain why some countries have done so much better than others,” it said in a statement.
“There have been both in-person and telephone samples for India, with the in-person responses being lower than telephone responses, while significantly higher than in-person responses in 2019. Hence the reversal in 2020 of the longer-term slide in Indian life evaluations was not attributable to mode effects,” it said about India’s Rank.