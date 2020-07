Former India Cricket team captain and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has backed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s comeback. According to Gambhir if Dhoni is physically fit and enjoying the game, he should make a comeback into the team.

He said,”MS Dhoni if he is hitting the ball really well, if he is very good form, if he is enjoying the game and if he thinks that he can still win the game for the country at that number especially at six and seven.” ..