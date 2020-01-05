Gautam Gambhir slammed four-day test idea

New Delhi,5/1: BJP MP and former world cup winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir has rejected the idea of a four-day test and terming it as ridiculous decision and it will disrupt the balance in the game. He also added that only champion cricketers and lively pitches can improve the quality of test cricket along with the ideas of day-night tests, better management of players. he also said that the four-day test will reduce the charm of spin bowlers as spinners get more benefit on the fifth day. Gambhir also batted for lively and competitive pitches.