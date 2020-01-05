Paresh Rawal to play APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic

Mumbai,5/1: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal to play the role of noted scientist and former president late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in his biopic. Paresh Rawal confirmed this news by tweeting about it. The film has been made for two years. The Abdul Kalam biopic will be jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara. And it will be made both English and Hindi.

In my humble opinion he was SAINT KALAM !i am so blessed and fortunate that I will be playing KALAM Saab in his biopic . https://t.co/0e8K3O6fMB — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 4, 2020