Paresh Rawal to play APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai,5/1: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal to play the role of noted scientist and former president late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in his biopic. Paresh Rawal confirmed this news by tweeting about it. The film has been made for two years. The Abdul Kalam biopic will be jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara. And it will be made both English and Hindi.

