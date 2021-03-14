Girl Proposes to Boy in Lahore University. Both Expelled after video goes Viral!

-
Lahore, 14/3: A top University in Lahore is attracting undue attraction after it expells a boy and a girl proposed each other and hugged. A video of the girl proposing to the boy has gone viral.
On Thursday, a video of a girl proposing to a boy went viral. The clip shows a girl bent on her knee on the ground, holding a rose bouquet and proposing to a boy. The boy then takes the flowers and pulls the girl for a hug. Nearby, students cheer them along.
The video garnered a lot of attention online, and after some time, the university also noticed.
The University of Lahore has expelled both students Hadiqa Javed and Shehryar Ahmed for embracing, giving flowers and presenting each other on the campus.
What's your take on Proposal? #UniversityOfLahore #proposal pic.twitter.com/KLILurngBi
— Hamza Javed (@hamzajaved261) March 12, 2021
A special disciplinary committee of the university held a meeting on Friday and called the students to discuss the incident, according to PTI. The University expelled them after they failed to appear before the committee.