NIA arrests Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze for role in placing explosive-laden car near Antilia

COVID-19 Updates World 120,104,632 World Confirmed: 120,104,632 Active: 20,799,768 Recovered: 96,643,953 Death: 2,660,911

USA 30,043,662 USA Confirmed: 30,043,662 Active: 7,388,461 Recovered: 22,108,596 Death: 546,605

Brazil 11,439,250 Brazil Confirmed: 11,439,250 Active: 1,125,087 Recovered: 10,036,947 Death: 277,216

India 11,359,048 India Confirmed: 11,359,048 Active: 210,509 Recovered: 10,989,897 Death: 158,642

Russia 4,380,525 Russia Confirmed: 4,380,525 Active: 302,933 Recovered: 3,985,897 Death: 91,695

UK 4,253,820 UK Confirmed: 4,253,820 Active: 704,264 Recovered: 3,424,092 Death: 125,464

Italy 3,201,838 Italy Confirmed: 3,201,838 Active: 520,061 Recovered: 2,579,896 Death: 101,881

Turkey 2,866,012 Turkey Confirmed: 2,866,012 Active: 151,031 Recovered: 2,685,560 Death: 29,421

Germany 2,569,850 Germany Confirmed: 2,569,850 Active: 143,343 Recovered: 2,352,600 Death: 73,907

Pakistan 605,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 605,200 Active: 21,121 Recovered: 570,571 Death: 13,508

China 90,044 China Confirmed: 90,044 Active: 183 Recovered: 85,225 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 14/3: Encounter specialist in Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze was arrested by National Investigative Agency (NIA) after being grilled for 12 hours. He will be presented before a court on Sunday.

Vaze was arrested at 11.50 pm on Saturday, after being questioned for 12 hours by the NIA. The probe agency is investigating last month’s recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle from outside the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

API Sachin Vaze was the first investigating officer in the Ambani bomb scare case and was later removed. The probe in the case was later taken over by the NIA. The gelatin-laden Scorpio was found near Ambani’s residence Antilia on February 25.

According to NIA spokespersons, Sachin Vaze has been arrested for his “role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road on February 25”.

He has been arrested under Sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and 4(a)(b)(I)(attempt to cause an explosion) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

He is also under investigation for his alleged role in the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence. Hiran was found dead on March 5.