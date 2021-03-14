NIA arrests Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze for role in placing explosive-laden car near Antilia

-
World
120,104,632
WorldConfirmed: 120,104,632Active: 20,799,768Recovered: 96,643,953Death: 2,660,911
-
USA
30,043,662
USAConfirmed: 30,043,662Active: 7,388,461Recovered: 22,108,596Death: 546,605
-
Brazil
11,439,250
BrazilConfirmed: 11,439,250Active: 1,125,087Recovered: 10,036,947Death: 277,216
-
India
11,359,048
IndiaConfirmed: 11,359,048Active: 210,509Recovered: 10,989,897Death: 158,642
-
Russia
4,380,525
RussiaConfirmed: 4,380,525Active: 302,933Recovered: 3,985,897Death: 91,695
-
UK
4,253,820
UKConfirmed: 4,253,820Active: 704,264Recovered: 3,424,092Death: 125,464
-
Italy
3,201,838
ItalyConfirmed: 3,201,838Active: 520,061Recovered: 2,579,896Death: 101,881
-
Turkey
2,866,012
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,866,012Active: 151,031Recovered: 2,685,560Death: 29,421
-
Germany
2,569,850
GermanyConfirmed: 2,569,850Active: 143,343Recovered: 2,352,600Death: 73,907
-
Pakistan
605,200
PakistanConfirmed: 605,200Active: 21,121Recovered: 570,571Death: 13,508
-
China
90,044
ChinaConfirmed: 90,044Active: 183Recovered: 85,225Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 14/3: Encounter specialist in Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze was arrested by National Investigative Agency (NIA) after being grilled for 12 hours. He will be presented before a court on Sunday.
Vaze was arrested at 11.50 pm on Saturday, after being questioned for 12 hours by the NIA. The probe agency is investigating last month’s recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle from outside the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.
API Sachin Vaze was the first investigating officer in the Ambani bomb scare case and was later removed. The probe in the case was later taken over by the NIA. The gelatin-laden Scorpio was found near Ambani’s residence Antilia on February 25.
According to NIA spokespersons, Sachin Vaze has been arrested for his “role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road on February 25”.
He has been arrested under Sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and 4(a)(b)(I)(attempt to cause an explosion) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.
He is also under investigation for his alleged role in the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence. Hiran was found dead on March 5.